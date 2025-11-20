AAI pavilion at international trade fair showcases career options in aviation

NEW DELHI: The sprawling pavilion of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in the ongoing India International Trade Fair is definitely creating a buzz among aviation enthusiasts. Aimed at showcasing the varied jobs the aviation industry can offer, the stall is witnessing a steady stream of footfalls and eager queries.

Housed in hall 1 of Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, the booklets detailing varied careers in the industry are eagerly taken away by the visitors.

Much effort has gone into showcasing the aviation sector in the AAI pavilion. An Air Traffic Control (ATC) facility with a tower has been recreated with consoles and screens showcasing past visuals depicting the actual position of flights in the sky.

“A mini ATC centre has been created with audio recordings of past conversations between the Air Traffic Controller and the pilot played in the head phones to help the public understand the details behind flight operations,” said an official at the stall. School and college students were noticed flocking to the stall to get a feel of the operations.

Sandeep Jha, General Manager, Corporate Communications, AAI told TNIE, “The AAI presently has a strength of 16,974 staff across the country. When it comes to the aviation industry, a majority of the public are only aware of the careers of a pilot or the cabin crew that they notice when travelling. There are multiple careers that the industry offers and they coordinate in smooth flight operations – Air Traffic Controllers, Communication, Navigation and Surveillance Officers, airport security staff, ground operations staff, Finance, IT and HR staff.“