AAI pavilion at international trade fair showcases career options in aviation

NEW DELHI: The sprawling pavilion of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in the ongoing India International Trade Fair is definitely creating a buzz among aviation enthusiasts. Aimed at showcasing the varied jobs the aviation industry can offer, the stall is witnessing a steady stream of footfalls and eager queries.
Housed in hall 1 of Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, the booklets detailing varied careers in the industry are eagerly taken away by the visitors.
Much effort has gone into showcasing the aviation sector in the AAI pavilion. An Air Traffic Control (ATC) facility with a tower has been recreated with consoles and screens showcasing past visuals depicting the actual position of flights in the sky.
“A mini ATC centre has been created with audio recordings of past conversations between the Air Traffic Controller and the pilot played in the head phones to help the public understand the details behind flight operations,” said an official at the stall. School and college students were noticed flocking to the stall to get a feel of the operations.
Sandeep Jha, General Manager, Corporate Communications, AAI told TNIE, “The AAI presently has a strength of 16,974 staff across the country. When it comes to the aviation industry, a majority of the public are only aware of the careers of a pilot or the cabin crew that they notice when travelling. There are multiple careers that the industry offers and they coordinate in smooth flight operations – Air Traffic Controllers, Communication, Navigation and Surveillance Officers, airport security staff, ground operations staff, Finance, IT and HR staff.“
There is a shortage of nearly 3,000 ATC officers across the 164 airports manned by the AAI, he added. “The minimum qualification to become an ATC officer is a B.Tech degree. There are thousands of B.Tech students across the country and they need to realise that this is an excellent career option. With new airports opening regularly, the demand for staff across all fields has increased.”
A runway with markings gives one the feel of being inside an airport. A huge screen with an Anamorphic display (visuals that create the illusion of 3D imagery) of a flight on the runway taking off by emerging outside the screen was a big hit with many posing in front of it to take photos and videos. Miniature replicas of the Tiruchirappalli and the Bhubaneswar airports attracted much attention.
The Airport Rescue and Fire Services mannequins highlight the crucial role this unit plays during emergency situations.
Two quiz events, one conducted in the physical form and another which can be self-answered using a huge kiosk were well received by the visitors who wanted to test their knowledge about the industry. A pen on behalf of the AAI is given to participants who do well in these events.
A fantastic attraction that failed to take-off is the Ghibli avatar screen that would depict anyone standing in front of it as a cartoon pilot or an air hostess or an ATC officer. However, with a poor network and lack of staff around to assist curious visitors, this interesting attraction has turned out to be a disappointment.
The event is open to public from 9.30 am to 7.30 pm between November 19-27, and tickets can be purchased at 55 Metro stations or through the Saarthi app.