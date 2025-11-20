Delhi government hospitals roll out seven-colour bedsheet system to boost hygiene

NEW DELHI: In a bid to improve cleanliness and strengthen infection-control practices, the Delhi government has introduced a seven-colour bedsheet rotation system across all its hospitals.

The initiative, announced on Wednesday, is being implemented under the Centre’s Kayakalp framework, which promotes sanitation and hygiene in public health facilities.

Under the new system, government hospitals will use a different colour of bedsheet for each day of the week — white on Monday, pink on Tuesday, green on Wednesday, purple on Thursday, blue on Friday, light grey on Saturday and peach on Sunday. Officials said the colour-coding will help patients and their attendants visually assess the freshness of the linen while ensuring a more structured linen management cycle for hospital staff.

The Health Department has also directed hospitals to maintain adequate stocks of each colour to ensure that bedsheets are changed regularly and no ward faces shortages. The procurement of the new sets, officials added, is being standardised to ensure uniform quality across hospitals.