Delhi government to revamp SRDC in a bid to restore Walled City

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) will soon be reconstituted to revive Old Delhi’s traditional character and provide better civic amenities to residents and traders. She added that the government is preparing major plans for the holistic development of the Old City.

A high-level meeting on the issue was chaired by the CM on Wednesday at the Delhi Secretariat. Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, and senior officials from SRDC, PWD, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Police attended the meeting. It was unanimously agreed that the redevelopment and revitalisation of the Walled City is urgently needed.

The government said the condition of the area has deteriorated significantly due to the gross negligence of the previous government, with challenges in the historic Chandni Chowk market continuing to worsen.