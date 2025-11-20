Delhi government to revamp SRDC in a bid to restore Walled City

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) will soon be reconstituted to revive Old Delhi’s traditional character and provide better civic amenities to residents and traders. She added that the government is preparing major plans for the holistic development of the Old City.
A high-level meeting on the issue was chaired by the CM on Wednesday at the Delhi Secretariat. Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, and senior officials from SRDC, PWD, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Police attended the meeting. It was unanimously agreed that the redevelopment and revitalisation of the Walled City is urgently needed.
The government said the condition of the area has deteriorated significantly due to the gross negligence of the previous government, with challenges in the historic Chandni Chowk market continuing to worsen.
During the meeting, MP Praveen Khandelwal said the SRDC has become largely inactive as the previous government did not prioritise the development of Old Delhi through it. He recommended reconstituting the corporation and including experts in heritage and history along with government officials. He also suggested renaming the SRDC.
Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood stressed that commercial activities must be fully restricted inside heritage structures in Old Delhi, and construction activities should be halted to preserve the original look of Chandni Chowk.
CM Gupta said the government is committed to restoring the pride and cultural identity of the Walled City, and detailed plans are underway. She noted that development in Chandni Chowk has been delayed because the area falls under three government agencies.