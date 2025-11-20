Delhi HC clears nationwide release of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘120 Bahadur’ on November 21

NEW DELHI: Amid a dispute over historical representation and attribution, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday cleared the nationwide theatrical release of Farhan Akhtar-starrer 120 Bahadur, observing that the film already acknowledges the soldiers of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

The order came as the movie prepares to hit theatres on November 21. A division bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Shail Jain passed the direction after noting the producer’s submission that the names of all 120 soldiers who fought in the battle have been included in the end credits. The film depicts the valour of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his role in the historic confrontation.

The bench disposed of a public interest litigation filed by the charitable trust Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, its trustee, and several individuals claiming to be related to the soldiers. The petition challenged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approval granted to the film, alleging that 120 Bahadur distorts historical facts. It also sought that the title be changed to 120 Vir Ahir to ensure “factual correction, inclusion of all 120 soldiers’ names, and insertion of an appropriate disclaimer.”