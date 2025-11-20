Delhi Jal Board finalises water redistribution plan to operationalise upcoming Dwarka plant

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has finalised a comprehensive Raw Water Redistribution Plan to operationalise the upcoming 50 MGD Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (WTP) to address growing water demand.

This strategic reallocation of groundwater resources, spread across key tube-well clusters in Okhla, Wazirabad, Nilothi and Dwarka, will ensure an uninterrupted raw water supply for Delhi’s newest and one of its most crucial water infrastructure projects.

As per the proposed plan, 228 tube-wells will collectively augment 22.8 MGD of raw water.

This will be channelled to Okhla WTP, Wazirabad WTP, Nangloi WTP and the new Dwarka WTP. The redistribution will optimise existing groundwater resources without affecting current supply structures and create a dedicated lifeline for Dwarka’s upcoming plant.

Highlighting the significance of this, PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Delhi’s growing population needs modern water solutions, not excuses. The operationalisation of the 50 MGD Dwarka Plant is a crucial step in securing our city’s future water needs.”