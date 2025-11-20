Delhi Jal Board finalises water redistribution plan to operationalise upcoming Dwarka plant

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has finalised a comprehensive Raw Water Redistribution Plan to operationalise the upcoming 50 MGD Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (WTP) to address growing water demand.
This strategic reallocation of groundwater resources, spread across key tube-well clusters in Okhla, Wazirabad, Nilothi and Dwarka, will ensure an uninterrupted raw water supply for Delhi’s newest and one of its most crucial water infrastructure projects.
As per the proposed plan, 228 tube-wells will collectively augment 22.8 MGD of raw water.
This will be channelled to Okhla WTP, Wazirabad WTP, Nangloi WTP and the new Dwarka WTP. The redistribution will optimise existing groundwater resources without affecting current supply structures and create a dedicated lifeline for Dwarka’s upcoming plant.
Highlighting the significance of this, PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Delhi’s growing population needs modern water solutions, not excuses. The operationalisation of the 50 MGD Dwarka Plant is a crucial step in securing our city’s future water needs.”
Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh emphasised the accountability-driven approach behind the project, “Every litre counts. Our department is committed to ensuring that Delhi receives its rightful share of water with complete transparency and scientific planning.”
He further added, “This is not just a redistribution of groundwater. It is a redistribution of responsibility. We are fixing systems that were ignored for years, and we will deliver results the people of Delhi can see and feel.”
The 50 MGD Dwarka WTP, once operational, will significantly improve water supply in Dwarka, Najafgarh, Palam, Dabri and surrounding areas.
These regions have long faced shortages due to peak-hour demand pressure. The new plant will also reduce dependency on external water sources and bring much-needed stability to West and South-West Delhi’s network.
DJB officials will now move to the implementation stage, which will be rolled out in a phased manner to ensure a smooth transition without affecting existing supply.
The plan outlines the following major augmentations:
Okhla WTP Zone – 6.7 MGD through 67 Tube-Wells
Okhla WTP Complex: 0.7 MGD
DND Flyover Section: 3.7 MGD
NH-24 North: 0.3 MGD
ITPO Complex: 2.0 MGD
Wazirabad WTP Zone – 6.4 MGD through 64 Tube-Wells
South Burari to Wazirabad Pondage: 2.0 MGD
Bhalswa Lake and Golf Course Region: 4.4 MGD
Nangloi WTP Zone – 7.4 MGD through 74 Tube-Wells
New 50 MGD Dwarka WTP Zone – 2.3 MGD through 23 Tube-Wells
Pappankalan STP: 1.1 MGD
Kakrola and DDA Golf Course: 1.2 MGD