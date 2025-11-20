DTC gears up to launch third interstate bus route from Delhi to Dharuhera

NEW DELHI: After nearly 15 years, the Delhi government revived its interstate bus services in September this year with the launch of electric buses on the Delhi-Baraut route. Now, the government is gearing up to expand the service further by introducing long-distance routes and adding a third interstate corridor next month.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) currently operates interstate services on two routes Delhi to Baraut in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to Sonipat in Haryana with six daily trips on each route. Officials said the next phase of expansion will see the launch of the Delhi- Dharuhera route in Haryana, with services expected to begin next month.

“We have a target of starting service on one new route every month. Electric buses are already plying on the first two routes, and the next corridor to Dharuhera will also be operated by e-buses,” said a senior official. The upcoming route will offer 12 daily trips during peak morning and evening hours, and the buses will be equipped with CCTVs, panic buttons and GPS for passenger safety. Earlier this year, DTC approved a plan to deploy 100 electric buses across 17 interstate routes. However, officials said the proposal has now been partially revised due to inadequate charging infrastructure beyond Delhi. “It is not feasible to run electric buses to far-off destinations at this stage,” the official said.