For a cause! Tihar turns to healing with cows

NEW DELHI: Tihar inmates who often sit through long, quiet days without family visits will now have something to keep themselves occupied: cow therapy. A new gaushala in the jail complex was inaugurated on Wednesday, opening up a space where prisoners can care for cattle, earn a small income, and spend time with an animal that, officials say, can ease loneliness. Tihar’s baking school has also been digitally integrated, with its products now available online. L-G V K Saxena launched the new gaushala and three ICT initiatives at Tihar, calling them a meaningful push toward rehabilitation. He said the Tihar Gaushala and Tihar Bakery mark “a significant step towards the reform and rehabilitation of prisoners”.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said, “For inmates suffering from loneliness, cow therapy offers a new ray of hope. It is a psychological method that can help eliminate loneliness.” Sood said he has proposed a larger, state-of-the-art gaushala at Tihar, supported by government funding and designed for a more systematic upkeep of cattle. The idea, he said, is to shelter stray animals and strengthen reform programmes.

A statement from Tihar Jail said the gaushala will focus on “preserving indigenous cow breeds, particularly Sahiwal cows”. “This will enable the inmates to generate income and support their families. The gaushala will also provide an opportunity for cow therapy to the inmates who are lonely and don’t get visits from family or friends,” the statement read.