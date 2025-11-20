Indigo flight to Delhi aborted just before take-off, flight grounded

NEW DELHI: A technical snag forced an Indigo flight from Guwahati to Delhi to abort its trip just before take-off. The 100-odd flyers were accommodated in an alternative aircraft which departed over 2.5 hours later.

The A321Neo aircraft had a scheduled departure of 11.10 am from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

An Indigo source said, “The flight was heading from the taxiway to the runway when a technical snag was detected. A decision was taken to abort the take-off in the interest of safety. The trip was cancelled and the flight subsequently grounded.”

Passengers were deboarded from the aircraft. “Flyers were given refreshments and were given the option of refund of the ticket price or travel by an alternate flight,” he added.

The alternative flight took off by 1.45 pm, according to a flight tracking platform. Work on rectifying the technical fault was on, it is understood.

This is the second time within three days that an Indigo flight to Delhi has been massively delayed. On Tuesday (November 18) morning, flight 6E 6763 took off from Pune after a three-hour delay on account of operational issues. Angry scenes were witnessed at the Pune airport with many passengers who had a connecting flight from Delhi turning irate.