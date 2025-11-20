Infant abducted from outside Old Delhi railway station rescued

NEW DELHI: A woman was arrested from Ghaziabad for kidnapping a four-month-old boy from outside the Old Delhi railway station here, police offcials said on Wednesday.

During questioning, the accused revealed that she has three daughters and had been wishing for a son, the police said, adding that the infant was found in her possession and safely recovered on Tuesday.

Police said the child’s mother, a 27-year-old woman living on the footpath near the bus stand at the railway station, reported on Monday that her son had gone missing.

“She told police that a woman, who identified herself as Aarti (39), had frequently visited the area for the past few days, played with her children, and often gave them eatables,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia said. The officer further said that the boy was last seen playing with the accused. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered, and an investigation was taken up. A team traced the last active location of the suspect’s phone to Loni in Ghaziabad.