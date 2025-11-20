Inside The Lives of India’s Diplomatic Spouses

Hema Devare and her family were “well settled” in Washington DC when her husband, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, got orders to relocate — to Sikkim. Back in the 1970s, Sikkim was like “a dot hidden somewhere in the Himalayas”, Devare notes in the book, The Other Side of Diplomacy (Westland Books), edited by Jayshree Tripathi. On reaching Gangtok, Sikkim’s capital city, they settled into their new home, a colonial-style cottage on a hillock, “with a front glass veranda offering a magnificent view of the Kanchenjunga range of the Himalayas”; a life amid the “twinkling glow worms,”; the carnations in their garden – hardly the “godforsaken place” she had expected. Besides they were also witness to the turn of history; the ’70s was the decade when a referendum was held abolishing monarchy in Sikkim.

The Other Side… is a 16-story anthology, including one by Tripathi, that narrates the reflections and viewpoints of diplomatic spouses of former Heads of Missions as they manage their many roles.

In the chapter, ‘Memories of an Accidental Diplomatic Spouse’, Ajay Shankar — an IAS officer and one of the two male spouses Tripathi approached for a piece — writes about the couple juggling travel to spend more time together while posted in different countries; his attempts to speak German in public, only to be mistaken for a poor immigrant; and being the “only father among mothers waiting to meet the teacher or dropping off and picking up children from birthday parties” at a time when his wife, an IFS officer herself, was serving as the Indian ambassador to the US. Shankar had moved to the US after retiring, and he sums up the experience in a humorous tone: "Being the Ambassador’s husband immediately after retiring as a Secretary looking after industry in the Government of India was quite enjoyable. I had all the privileges of being the spouse without any of the burdens, as I was incapable of being the ‘good wife’. "