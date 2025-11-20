Interns to conduct survey of 1K schools in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Days after the Delhi government launched an initiative to inspect the government schools to monitor infrastructure, students’ performance etc, the Delhi government is set to put in place a three-month infrastructure audit across more than 1,000 of its schools through a new internship programme.

The initiative will engage undergraduate engineering students and recent Class 12 graduates, offering them hands-on field experience while supporting the government’s evaluation efforts, an official said on Wednesday. The audit will help build a comprehensive digital inventory of Delhi’s government school infrastructure, a first-of-its-kind step aimed at guiding policy decisions and ensuring safer, more resilient learning environments for students, the official added.

Under the initiative, interns will undertake extensive fieldwork across the city’s government schools, where they will gain “direct exposure to surveying buildings, documenting infrastructure, assisting engineers, and working with digital assessment tools”, the official said, adding that they will receive a stipend of around Rs 15,000. As per the official, the idea is to familiarise young students with real-world technical processes while simultaneously strengthening the government’s data systems for school infrastructure. He said the citywide audit will involve an assessment using tools ranging from drone surveys and 360-degree imaging to on-site inspections and AI-based digital analysis.

The aim is to map and upgrade the infrastructure and safety of 1,086 schools operating from 799 building premises, he added. The interns will help create digital profiles of each school, documenting existing infrastructure, facilities and their physical condition. These profiles will also integrate information related to structural stability and safety, enabling the government to identify gaps, prioritize repairs, and plan long-term improvements through a data-backed approach, the official said.