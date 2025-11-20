MCD fails to present plan to curb pollution

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday failed to present a concrete strategy to tackle rising air pollution, even as the city government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta faces mounting political heat over deteriorating air quality.

At a meeting of the Standing Committee, the civic body appeared unprepared, with officials unable to respond to basic questions raised by councillors across party lines.

Ruling party councillor and Standing Committee member Sundar Singh opened the session by demanding written replies on the MCD’s pollution-control measures.

Officials claimed the responses would be submitted “in the coming days”, prompting Singh to allege deliberate delays by the bureaucracy to evade accountability. He criticised the officials for not offering even verbal explanations during a crisis that demands urgent action. Another ruling party councillor, Jagmohan Mehlawat, questioned the officials about the budget allocated by departments responsible for pollution mitigation. However, no one from the DEMS (Department of Environmental Management and Services) department — tasked with engineering, sanitation and technical functions — came forward to address the query.

BJP councillor Rajpal Singh also criticised the bureaucratic wing for failing to curb pollution during winter, stressing the need for fixing accountability of officials who were not active on the ground.