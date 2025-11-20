Protest at Delhi school after Class X boy dies by suicide over alleged harassment by teachers

NEW DELHI: A major protest erupted on Thursday after a Class X student of St. Columba's School died by suicide after jumping from a metro station in the city. The boy left a suicide note in which he said he had been harassed for long by some teachers.

Two teachers and the headmistress were later suspended after an FIR was registered against them for suicide abetment.

The student jumped from the platform of Rajendra Nagar metro station onto the main road on Tuesday around 2.30 pm. Police immediately reached the spot and he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

“He was complaining that his teachers were scolding him for even small things. We told him that after Class X, we will change the school and he agreed,” said the boy's father, adding that he had been in the same school for the last eight years.

Earlier this week, one of the teachers told him that they will call his parents and issue a transfer certificate (TC).

“Imagine what will happen to a student who has his pre-board exams just 10 days later and is told he would get a TC. On Tuesday, he slipped in the school, following which his teacher scolded him, saying he had deliberately slipped. He had left for school that morning with my driver. But when the driver was waiting for him after school, my son did not come with him. I received a call around 2.45 pm that my son had fallen from the metro station,” he said.

In the suicide note, he mentioned the names of four teachers including the principal. He also expressed his desire to donate his organs. “He also apologised to his parents saying that he couldn't become what he wanted to be. He said his last wish was that no other child should face injustice like he did,” said his father. His sister stated that he was very talented in dance and theatre.

On Thursday, the parents and friends of the student staged a protest outside the school, demanding strict action against the teachers who tortured him.