Three schools in Delhi receive bomb threats, search operations underway

NEW DELHI: At least three private schools in New Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, prompting multiple agencies to launch a search operation, an official said.

The schools include the British School in Chanakyapuri and the Modern School in Barakhamba.

The officer further informed that a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and the fire department have rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

"So far, nothing suspicious has been found. We are carrying out search operations," the officer added.