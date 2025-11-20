Delhi

Three schools in Delhi receive bomb threats, search operations underway

The officer further informed that a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and the fire department have rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.
Image used for representative purposes only.
Image used for representative purposes only.(File Photo | ANI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: At least three private schools in New Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, prompting multiple agencies to launch a search operation, an official said.

The schools include the British School in Chanakyapuri and the Modern School in Barakhamba.

The officer further informed that a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and the fire department have rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

"So far, nothing suspicious has been found. We are carrying out search operations," the officer added.

Delhi school
search operations
bomb threat email

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com