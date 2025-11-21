AAP leaders skip privilege committee summons again in Phansi Ghar row

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla did not appear before the Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday in connection with the ‘Phansi Ghar’ row. This was their second absence, as they had also skipped the first summons issued on November 13.

“Kejriwal, Sisodia, Goel and Birla once again did not appear before the Committee despite being given two opportunities to present their version on record. Noting their continued non-appearance in both scheduled sittings, the Committee has now decided to determine the further course of action in the matter under consideration,” said Committee Chairperson Pradyumn Singh Rajput.

A couple of months after issuing notices to the senior AAP leaders, the Delhi Assembly had summoned them on November 6 to appear in person before the Privileges Committee examining the previous government’s ‘Phansi Ghar’ claims. Earlier, on September 9, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat had also asked them to submit their replies, alleging distortion of historical facts and misuse of government funds.

The Secretariat’s latest order stated, “Members of the Committee of Privileges are hereby informed that the sitting of the committee is scheduled to be held on Thursday at the Assembly complex to deliberate the matter regarding authenticity of ‘Phansi Ghar’ ’ inaugurated on 9th August 2022 in the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises. All four — Kejriwal, Sisodia, Goel and Birla — and the members of the committee are requested to attend the sitting.”

The AAP has termed the proceedings politically motivated and alleged that the BJP is “weaponising” the Committee to target senior leaders and divert attention from what it called Delhi’s governance collapse over past months.