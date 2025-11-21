BJP flags Rs 17 crore bogus payment in MCD

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday heard corruption allegations from BJP councillor and committee member Rajpal Singh, who claimed an irregularity of nearly Rs 17 crore “in connivance with the officials concerned”. Singh claimed assistant public health inspectors (APHIs) were paid after seizing the MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar’s account.

The Additional Commissioner and the Standing Committee Chairperson noted the issue during the meeting, with the former stating that an “enquiry is underway”. A day after this matter was brought to the notice of the Standing Committee, an enquiry was conducted, following which a notice was issued.

Singh openly alleged that the irregularity happened under the “nose of the administration”. He said the Additional Commissioner was aware because “the matter is directly under his jurisdiction”. He demanded that the Commissioner remove the department from the Additional Commissioner’s charge until the enquiry finishes. According to Singh, the Commissioner’s account was seized, and payments were made through attachments and “around Rs 17 crore was given to people who were not entitled to it”. He linked this to cases in which some contractual health workers allegedly misused “same work, same pay” benefits for personal financial gain.

His claims were based on an official communication dated September 3, 2025, presented during the meeting. Issued by MCD’s Public Health Department, the notice said several contractual assistant malaria inspectors (CAMIs) and assistant public health inspectors (CAPHIs) “took advantage of the same work, same pay benefits” by going to the court in multiple cases.