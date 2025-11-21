BJP flags Rs 17 crore bogus payment in MCD

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday heard corruption allegations from BJP councillor and committee member Rajpal Singh, who claimed an irregularity of nearly Rs 17 crore “in connivance with the officials concerned”. Singh claimed assistant public health inspectors (APHIs) were paid after seizing the MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar’s account.
The Additional Commissioner and the Standing Committee Chairperson noted the issue during the meeting, with the former stating that an “enquiry is underway”. A day after this matter was brought to the notice of the Standing Committee, an enquiry was conducted, following which a notice was issued.
Singh openly alleged that the irregularity happened under the “nose of the administration”. He said the Additional Commissioner was aware because “the matter is directly under his jurisdiction”. He demanded that the Commissioner remove the department from the Additional Commissioner’s charge until the enquiry finishes. According to Singh, the Commissioner’s account was seized, and payments were made through attachments and “around Rs 17 crore was given to people who were not entitled to it”. He linked this to cases in which some contractual health workers allegedly misused “same work, same pay” benefits for personal financial gain.
His claims were based on an official communication dated September 3, 2025, presented during the meeting. Issued by MCD’s Public Health Department, the notice said several contractual assistant malaria inspectors (CAMIs) and assistant public health inspectors (CAPHIs) “took advantage of the same work, same pay benefits” by going to the court in multiple cases.
The civic body noted that court orders granted pay parity and benefits tied to regularisation from the date of original appointment. They called this a “serious financial concern” and said it intrudes on the government’s administration.
In 2015, a writ petition was filed at the labour tribunal claiming unpaid dues. The tribunal ordered the Commissioner’s account to be attached so payments could be made. Yet, these claims were made by ‘C’ category officers, whose cases fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). Despite this, payments were issued by the labour tribunal. As a result, they received payments twice: once via the labour tribunal and once via CAT. “How can two conflicting systems apply at the same time? This entire exercise seems aimed only at targeting the Commissioner.”
The Public Health Department’s note also attached a list of 39 employees from the South, Central, and Najafgarh zones who, it said, benefited from the court orders. Speaking to this correspondent, Singh said, “Among the ones who were given the money, some were neither employees nor even on the rolls. Three such people have been identified, each on six-month contracts that have been repeatedly extended.”
The notice released by MCD’s Labour Welfare Department dated November 18, directed disciplinary action against the staff who “deliberately/falsely obtained financial benefits and indulged in embezzlement of Municipal funds”.
The directive further explains how different categories of employees will be dealt with if found to be involved in such fraud. Regular employees will face full disciplinary proceedings for dismissal within one month. For daily wage workers, services will be terminated immediately through a formal order by the competent authority. The regularised employees still on probation will also be terminated immediately through a similar speaking order. Retired staff found guilty will face strict disciplinary action under the CCS Pension Rules.
Additionally, officers who approved such fraudulent payment claims will also be held responsible for the financial loss caused to the MCD, and FIRs will be lodged against such individuals by the Drawing and Disbursing Officers.
Funds misuse at civic body
BJP councillor Rajpal Singh alleged embezzlement of MCD funds right ‘under the nose of administration’
Public health inspectors were paid extra by seizing Commissioner Ashwani Kumar’s account, alleged Singh
Allegations involve misuse of ‘same work, same pay’ benefits for personal financial gain for contractual health workers
Singh claimed among the ones who got money, some were neither employees nor even on the rolls