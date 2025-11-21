Delhi EOW arrests man for forging property documents, defrauding banks using multiple identities

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a 37-year-old man who had been absconding for several years for allegedly forging property documents, assuming multiple identities and fraudulently mortgaging the same property with two nationalised banks, officials said.

The accused had been on the run for a long time, frequently changing locations and using fake credentials, before being traced and arrested in Rajasthan, officials added.

“A case was registered on March 15, 2019, on the complaint of a senior manager of a public sector bank. The case involves a well-organised conspiracy in which the accused assumed the fake identity of Parvesh Sharma, created forged title chains of a property in Rohini Sector-20 and fraudulently mortgaged it with two nationalised banks, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 44.95 lakh,” Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The accused deliberately evaded arrest for years. To trace him, police used extensive technical surveillance, intelligence inputs and analysis of online activities. Officials found that the credentials matched the forged identity of Parvesh Sharma.