Delhi government to start survey of industries to assess manufacturing sector growth

NEW DELHI: Aiming to assess growth of the manufacturing sector in the city, the Delhi government has decided to conduct an annual survey of industries. According to the sources, a notification for the annual survey of industries for the financial year 2023–24 has been issued by the Planning Department, and the data collection work is expected to begin soon.

The first part of the survey involves gathering information related to assets and liabilities, employment and labour cost, receipts, expenses, input items, both indigenous and imported, products and by-products, distributive expenses, etc. of each establishment.

The second part of the survey will collect labour statistics, including total working days, man-days worked, absenteeism, labour turnover, man-hours worked, earnings, and social security benefits.

The data thus collected, will be processed by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics after due scrutiny. The data collection exercise is scheduled to conclude by February 2026, said a Planning Department official. The industries survey serves as a primary source of industrial statistics, which is used in objectively assessing and evaluating changes in the growth, composition and structure of the organised manufacturing sector, the official said.

The notification, issued on November 12 stated, “The L-G, hereby, directs collection of statistics on manufacturing and related activities through a statistical survey, hereinafter referred to as ‘Annual Survey of Industries 2023–24.”