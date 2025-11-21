Delhi Police detain over 1,000 people in 48-hour Cy-Hawk cybercrime crackdown

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested or bound down more than 1,000 people during its 48-hour-long Cy-Hawk operation carried out across the national capital.

Police launched the crackdown on cyber-related crimes with raids across the city to break the backbone of syndicates involved in online fraud, which are rising not only in the national capital but across the country.

The 48-hour operation began on Wednesday and concluded on Friday morning.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) Rajneesh Gupta said 877 people have been arrested or bound down, while 509 individuals have been issued notices in connection with cybercrimes during the operation till 9 am on Friday.

According to the police, several types of cybercrimes are on the rise, including email fraud, social media crimes, mobile app–related offences, digital arrest, business email compromise, data theft, ransomware, net banking/ATM fraud, lottery scams and online transaction fraud.

Police said that in cheating scams, the sender typically emails the victim requesting help in transferring a large sum of money and offers a commission worth several million dollars. The scammers then ask for money to cover supposed transfer-related costs. Once the victim sends the money, the scammers either disappear or demand more, citing further complications with the transfer.