Delhi schools to get AI-enabled classrooms, modern furniture under NEP-2020, says Education Minister

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday said that all government schools are being upgraded with AI-enabled education, high-quality furniture, and dynamic classrooms in line with the NEP-2020. He said that the government is working at multiple levels to bring about the necessary improvements in Delhi government schools.

The minister said that this is a collective social responsibility of the government, community, and partners coming together to nurture dreams. He urged teachers to contribute as much as possible towards driving change in the education sector. He also stated that whether it is an MCD school or a Delhi Government school, CSR funds will be utilised to upgrade all of them into advanced, modern, and world-class institutions.

Sood visited MCD School, Lajpat Nagar-III, for a bag distribution ceremony organised to support students across Ward 7 schools. The event coincided with the recently held Children’s Day celebrations and also marked 10 years since the Lajpat Nagar school’s transformation journey began.

Over 2,200 school bags were distributed to students from nursery to grade 5 across multiple schools in Ward 7 as part of a CSR partnership with GAIL.