Delhi Tourism Minister reviews Sonia Vihar project progress

NEW DELHI: A high-level review meeting was held on Thursday to assess the progress of the Sonia Vihar Onshore Facility Project. Officials from the IWAI, DDA, Delhi Jal Board and DTTDC attended the meeting.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra reviewed the status of the onshore facility, the river tourism corridor and the cruise/ferry services being developed along the Yamuna, along with required approvals, site surveys, environmental compliances and pre-construction activities.

During the meeting, it was decided that all concerned departments will strengthen inter-departmental coordination and expedite efforts to bring the project to fruition. All activities in the Yamuna region will be carried out in accordance with NGT’s environmental norms. Officials were instructed to ensure that construction is not delayed and that all work is completed with high quality and within prescribed timelines.

Speaking about the initiative, the minister said the project will give a new direction to the city’s river tourism and must be implemented with full coordination and speed.