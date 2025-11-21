DPS R K Puram hosts French language educators’ workshop on AI-powered teaching

NEW DELHI: More than 100 French language educators from various schools of Delhi, other regions of the National Capital Region, and neighbouring states attended a teachers training programme at Delhi Public School, R K Puram. Langers International collaborated with the French Embassy in India for the two-day programme.

The theme of the workshop was La magie de la langue française avec l’IA (“The Magic of the French Language with AI”), which focussed on exploring the expanding role of artificial intelligence in enhancing the teaching and learning of French. The programme aimed to strengthen the attendees’ pedagogical skills, inspire innovation in language classrooms, and encourage the adoption of modern, technology-driven instruction tools.

Over the course of two days, participants attended interactive workshops, discussions, and hands-on sessions conducted by six eminent experts in French language education.

The sessions covered diverse topics, including the use of AI in language pedagogy, integrating digital learning resources, contemporary teaching techniques, and cross-cultural communication. The event served as an enriching platform for professional growth, networking, and the exchange of best practices among educators dedicated to advancing the teaching of French in India.

Speaking about the initiative, representatives of the Langers International and the French Embassy in India reaffirmed their support for high quality teacher development initiatives and expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations aimed at enriching language learning across the country.