Post blast, Red Fort ready to host

NEW DELHI: Days after a deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort sent shockwaves across the capital, the government is preparing to host a large-scale commemorative event at the historic site to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur. The three-day programme is scheduled from November 23 to 25 to be held at the Red Fort grounds. However, a light and sound show already kicked off on Wednesday as part of the celebrations.

Officials said security has been significantly tightened ahead of the kirtan darbar, which is expected to draw nearly 50,000 devotees. Tarwinder Singh, general manager of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), speaking to the newspaper, said, “This programme is being hosted by the Delhi government in collaboration with the Gurudwara. Security has been heightened in and around the Chandni Chowk area, as the celebrations will take place inside the market. The Delhi Police is keeping a strict vigil. Special passes have been made for the police personnel and other people to enter the Gurudwara premises.”

The venue is said to have three entry points. The main entry will be from the front side of Red Fort, from where the Maharaja sawari will enter; the second will be from the Jama Masjid gate number 4, and the third entry will be from the backside of Jama Masjid near the parking area.

Jasmain Singh Noni, secretary of the DSGMC, said that President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the event. The Delhi government has appointed the district magistrate (central) as the nodal officer and is setting up a temporary museum at the venue to showcase the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur.