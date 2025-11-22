5-member inquiry panel set up for probe suicide case

NEW DELHI: A day after massive protests erupted outside one of the city’s top private schools, the Delhi government moved into crisis mode, constituting a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the death of a Class 10 student who died by suicide after allegedly enduring prolonged mental harassment by his teachers.

The five-member inquiry committee will comprise Harshit Jain, joint director (chairperson); Anil Kumar, the directorate of distance education (C/ND); Poonam Yadav, the directorate of distance education (Zone 26); Kapil Kumar Gupta, a school principal; and Sarita Devi, another school principal.

What began as grief had escalated into public outrage on Thursday, with hundreds demanding accountability. Protesters accused the administration of negligence and claimed that repeated complaints about teacher misconduct were brushed aside. Following the tension, the school authorities announced late on Thursday evening that four staff members, including the headmistress for Classes IV–X, the coordinator for Classes 9 and 10, and two teachers, had been suspended pending investigation.