877 held in cyber fraud crackdown

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested 877 people during its 48-hour-long “CyHawk” operation carried out across the national capital and registered 360 new FIRs against identified cyber fraudsters. Over Rs 1,000 crore defrauded amount reported via cyber complaints registered on NCRP portal has been linked with multiple mule accounts and scamsters’ accounts, officials said on Friday.

Raids were conducted across the city as a part of the major crackdown onsyndicates involved in online fraud, which are rising across the country. The 48-hour operation began on Wednesday and concluded on Friday morning.

It was one of the largest coordinated crackdowns on cyber fraud networks, conducted simultaneously across multiple districts in Delhi, steered by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha.

A total of 4,317 suspects were rounded up, and 877 accused were either arrested or bound down based on evidence and financial trails. In addition, 509 notices were issued to suspects involved in backward linkages of cyber fraud modules.

With technical assistance from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, and nearly a month of covert groundwork, CyHawk targeted the backbone of cyber fraud- mule accounts, financial intermediaries, digital foot soldiers, and scam call centres, police said.

The operation was designed as a precision-targeting initiative aimed at dismantling the financial and operational skeleton of cyber crime networks.

Working with I4C of MHA, Delhi Police conducted hotspot mapping, deep analysis of suspicious mobile numbers, verification of account holders, and corroboration of linkages with cyber complaints across the country.