After summer highs, new peak likely for winter power demand

NEW DELHI: As Delhi begins to move from the scorching highs of summer into the impending chill of winter, its electricity demand is once again set to climb. After touching an unprecedented high of 8,442 MW this summer, projections from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), a unit of the transmission utility Delhi Transco Ltd, indicate that the city’s winter peak may rise to 5,900 MW, marking yet another seasonal high.

Last winter, Delhi recorded a peak power demand of 5,655 MW, with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) areas logging 2,431 MW and 1,105 MW respectively, while the remaining was catered to by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited at 2,130 MW.

This year, the BSES discoms expect thir numbers to rise to touch around 2,570 MW for BRPL and around 1,350 MW for BYPL.

Anticipating the surge, both BSES discoms have drawn up an extensive winter preparedness blueprint that leans heavily on clean energy, advanced forecasting, and strategic power planning.