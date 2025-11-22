Ex-minister Asim Khan rejoins AAP

NEW DELHI: The day before the bypolls for 12 vacant seats of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Congress leader and former Delhi Minister Asim Ahmed Khan rejoined the Aam Aadmi Party. Khan, a former minister in Arvind Kejriwal’s 2015 government who represented the Matia Mahal constituency from 2015 to 2020 and was removed from the cabinet following allegations of corruption based on a viral audio clip. Khan had joined the Congress in December last year.

AAP said that his return will ensure victory for the party candidate from Chandni Mahal ward. AAP leaders said that with the joining of Asim Ahmed Khan, not only has AAP become stronger in the Matia Mahal Assembly, but the victory of the AAP candidate in the Chandni Mahal ward by-election has also been confirmed.

During this, AAP Delhi State Convener Saurabh Bhardwaj said that in the Chandni Mahal ward, people belonging to the same family have been occupying the MCD for the past 30 years. Yet, the conditions in this ward are so bad that garbage and debris are lying everywhere. People are suffering from dust and dirt. He added, “Everyone is uniting against this nepotism and arrogance”.