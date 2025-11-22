Focus shifts to students’ mental health

NEW DELHI: There is a renewed focus on whether schools in the city have adequate infrastructure for mental health to support children in distress. The Delhi government schools have a permanent position for counsellors, termed ‘Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellors’ (EVGCs), who are responsible for counselling services at up to four schools each. The guidelines specify that these counsellors are shared between schools and are collectively overseen by an auxiliary body, known as the EVGC Bureau, which comes under the Directorate of Education (DoE).

However, this mechanism does not have a practical impact on the ground. Principals and former EVGC counsellors point out that due to the shared responsibilities, focus and attention on students struggling with behavioural issues becomes very difficult. Additionally, reports point out that there should be one counsellor for every 250-300 students, but that is a number far from reality.

An affidavit filed by the DoE at the Delhi High Court in 2020 states that schools have a large number of vacant posts.