Four students quizzed, cops to question teachers today

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday questioned four students of a private school after a Class X student leaped to his death from Rajendra Place metro station.

Police said that they have questioned four classmates of the deceased. They were asked if they are aware of the issues the boy had been facing and other things related to him.

The deceased’s father submitted a complaint, following which a case under relevant sections was lodged. He named the headmistress and three teachers in his complaint.

“We will question the headmistress and three teachers, who are named in the FIR, on Saturday. We have also preserved the CCTV footage of the school as well as other areas, including metro premises, where the boy had gone that day. We have already spoken to the family members,” the officer said.

The incident took place on Tuesday. The student jumped from the platform of Rajendra Nagar metro station onto the main road around 2.30 pm. Police reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The headmistress and three teachers of the school were suspended on Thursday following registration of the FIR.

The boy had left behind a note alleging prolonged harassment by the teachers. The student’s well-wishers staged an angry protest outside the premises on Thursday, seeking action against the school staff.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the district magistrate and the deputy commissioner of police of the Central Delhi asking them investigate and submit an action taken report within ten days.