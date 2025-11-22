GRAP IV to be imposed under GRAP III: More curbs to come into force amid 'very poor' air quality in Delhi

As Delhi residents continue to grapple with "very poor" air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revised the GRAP schedule on Friday in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 360, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to a press release issued by the CAQM, measures for 'severe' AQI category under GRAP stage IV will be taken under GRAP stage III.

"CAQM has revised the GRAP schedule on 21.11.2025 to make it more stringent thus preventing further deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR," it posted on X.

According to the revised restrictions, the Delhi government will take decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work at 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home.

Additionally, the Central Government may take an appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices, as per the Stage IV curbs.

The Stage III curbs were invoked in the NCR on November 11, after the city’s AQI shot up to 428, officially tipping into the “severe” category for the first time this year.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.