Gupta begins Atal Canteen project, first Rs 5 meal outlet to come up in Timarpur

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta on Friday laid the foundation stone of the first Atal canteen in the Timarpur area, marking the fulfilment of a key promise made by the BJP. The government has planned to open 100 such canteens, named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with an aim to provide affordable meals to underprivileged people. These canteens will provide freshly prepared, nutritious meals to the needy for just `5. The inauguration of the first Atal canteen will take place on December 25, the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Opening Atal canteens across the national capital was one of the poll promises of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls held in February this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ashish Sood said that the foundation stone of the Atal Canteen is dedicated to the principle of Antyodaya— upliftment of the last person in society.

According to the Delhi government, each Atal Canteen being established in Delhi will include a clean serving area, safe drinking water, stainless steel tables and chairs, a digital token system, real-time CCTV monitoring, secure waste management and a fully hygienic environment. Food quality will be inspected by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and compliance with staff health certification and safety and hygiene norms will be mandatory.