HC quashes case against Gambhir for ‘hoarding’ Covid-19 medicines

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed a criminal proceeding against Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, his charitable foundation, and his family members for allegedly hoarding and unlicensed distribution of COVID-19 medicines during the second wave of the pandemic.
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna quashed the criminal proceedings initiated against the cricketer, and others who were booked for allegedly stocking and distributing COVID-19 drugs illegally. “Complaint case quashed,” the judge said.
The court, which had in September 2021 stayed the proceedings, on Friday allowed the petition moved by the Foundation to quash the case as well as the orders passed by a magisterial court in the matter.
The counsel for foundation told the court that it had distributed COVID-19 medicines in a medical camp after having procured the same from “legal vendors” and that there was no complaint that the medicines were sold at a price.
The Drug Controller of Delhi had in June 2021 informed the high court that the foundation was guilty under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act for unauthorised purchase and procurement of antiviral medicine Fabilflu and oxygen amid their shortage during the second wave of the pandemic.
The high court had, however, had said that the Drug Controller should go for only such violators whose conduct resulted in blocking or choking the supply of relevant drugs.
In July, 2021, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the proceedings initiated by the Drug Controller of Delhi against the Foundation.
While refusing to entertain the plea, the apex court had asked the Foundation to approach the Delhi High Court for relief.
The court, however, had remarked, “People were running helter skelter for medicines drugs etc. Suddenly a trust comes and says we will give you medicines. This is not done.”