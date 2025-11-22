HC quashes case against Gambhir for ‘hoarding’ Covid-19 medicines

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed a criminal proceeding against Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, his charitable foundation, and his family members for allegedly hoarding and unlicensed distribution of COVID-19 medicines during the second wave of the pandemic.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna quashed the criminal proceedings initiated against the cricketer, and others who were booked for allegedly stocking and distributing COVID-19 drugs illegally. “Complaint case quashed,” the judge said.

The court, which had in September 2021 stayed the proceedings, on Friday allowed the petition moved by the Foundation to quash the case as well as the orders passed by a magisterial court in the matter.

The counsel for foundation told the court that it had distributed COVID-19 medicines in a medical camp after having procured the same from “legal vendors” and that there was no complaint that the medicines were sold at a price.