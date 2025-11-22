No renewal of fire safety certificate for LNJP, smoke detectors fail test

NEW DELHI: A recent inspection by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has flagged extensive fire-safety failures across several blocks of Lok Nayak Hospital, raising concerns over the preparedness of one of the capital’s busiest government medical facilities. The fire department has declined to renew the hospital’s fire safety certificate after teams recorded a series of critical lapses during checks carried out earlier this month.

According to officials, DFS personnel examined the surgical, casualty, OPD and orthopaedic blocks on November 6 and 10, accompanied by staff from the hospital and relevant departments. Their report lists at least 15 major deficiencies, many of which undermine basic emergency response protocols.

One of the key findings was the lack of a six-metre-wide motorable access road with a nine-metre turning radius — a mandatory requirement for the movement of fire tenders around large public buildings. Inspectors also noted that lifts were not protected by enclosed lift lobbies in the basement, while smoke detectors, though installed, were not functioning.

Crucial fire-suppression systems were either missing or non-operational. The pressurisation system for lift shafts, lobbies and staircases had not been provided, and the automatic sprinkler network — especially above false ceilings — was found absent or defunct in multiple areas. The manually operated electrical fire alarm system, smoke management apparatus, hose reels, internal hydrants and the fire control room panel were all recorded as non-functional.

Damage to external hydrants, unsealed shafts, and missing hoses from hose boxes further compound the risk, the notice states.