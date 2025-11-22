PSBT passes the baton to veteran filmmaker Aparna Sanyal

For over two decades, the Public Service Broadcasting Trust (PSBT) has quietly shaped India’s documentary film ecosystem. Founded in 2000 through a partnership between Prasar Bharati, the Ford Foundation, and independent creators, it has grown into a rare non-profit platform that consistently empowers independent voices.

This year, as the organisation marks 25 years, filmmaker Aparna Sanyal steps into the role of Director — returning to a space that has shaped her own path. With more than 25 years in media and filmmaking behind her, Sanyal’s journey to this leadership role, she says, began in 2020, amid the disorientation of the pandemic.

At that time, PSBT itself was in transition — two decades old, reflective, uncertain about the direction to take. Filmmakers were moving away from traditional news pegs, towards more artistic and personal narratives, with environmental issues, social change, and intimate stories at the forefront. Documentaries were no more just straight reportages but more immersive.