Where the quiet begins

That moment of searching coincided with the Mahakumbh in 2012. “Every artist gets a call....out of a process they find their identity. Like Hussain Sahib did with his horses or Raza Sahib with the Bindu. Somewhere my calling was the Sadhu,” adds Sharma.

The sadhus he saw there, and those he had quietly observed since childhood, seemed to embody the silence he sought. “They hardly talk. There’s a vibration of stillness on their faces.” A Swiss ambassador who visited his studio years later noticed the word “silence” recurring in their conversations. On a long drive through Dar es Salaam, he suggested the title that would eventually define Sharma’s practice: 'Silence Please'.

Dot as a language

Sharma’s art is a hybrid of photorealism and intuitive pointillism (painting which has tiny dots applied that forms an image), evolved from his need to capture the textured reality of his subjects. Their skin — “rustic like an excavated temple,” as he describes it — defied smooth photorealistic treatment. “I began with realism but it didn’t sit right,” he explains. Experimentation led him to the dot: a layered, precise mark that built a face through thousands of micro-decisions.