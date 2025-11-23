Delhi

Delhi HC issues notice in Rs 1 crore M F Husain painting dispute involving ex-Union minister

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh challenges trial court summons in criminal breach of trust case over painting allegedly borrowed in 2014
Express News Service
NEW DELHI: In a criminal breach of trust case over an M F Husain painting that former Union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh allegedly borrowed but did not return, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi government and the complainant, seeking their response to a plea filed by him.

Singh has moved the high court, challenging the summons issued to him by a trial court in the case.

According to complainant Rohit Singh Mahiyaria, Singh had borrowed the painting by the celebrated artist, worth over Rs 1 crore, in April 2014 from the former’s mother but failed to return it. Mahiyaria said the former minister claimed in 2017 he was unable to locate the painting.

Singh was directed to appear before a magisterial court in a complaint alleging offences of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

