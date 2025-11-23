Delhi Police bust Myanmar cyber-slavery racket, arrest two recruiters

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has arrested two men for allegedly recruiting and trafficking Indian youngsters to Myanmar, where they were forced into cyber-fraud operations under conditions described as “cyber-slavery”, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Danish Raja (24), a resident of Bawana in Delhi, and Harsh (30), a resident of Faridabad, they said. According to police, the Myanmar Military conducted a raid on October 22 at a scam centre and rescued the victims. After being sheltered at a humanitarian camp, they were assisted by the Indian Embassy in Myanmar and repatriated to India on November 19. In coordination with I4C, MHA, deportees were examined to determine if they had been trafficked for cyber-slavery.

A police officer said nearly 300 Indians from various states have been repatriated, many of whom were forced to work in scam compounds in Myanmar. One of them, Imtiyaz Babu from Bawana, filed a complaint stating he was lured with the promise of a lucrative overseas data-entry job.further investigation is in progress to trace the money trail and identify others involved, police added.