DoE announces admission schedule for nursery, KG and Class 1 in Delhi private schools for 2026-27

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has released the detailed admission schedule for entry-level classes, nursery, KG and Class 1, in around 1,741 private unaided recognised schools for the 2026–27 academic session. The admission process will begin on December 4.

The circular, issued late evening on November 22, outlines key dates, required documents, norms for transparency and rules schools must follow. The guidelines apply only to open-category seats and do not cover EWS, DG or CWSN admissions, which will continue under the DoE’s centralised procedure.

Schools must upload their admission criteria and point-based selection system on the DoE portal by November 28, 2025. The admission process for parents begins on December 4, 2025, with the last date for submitting forms set as December 27, 2025.

By January 9, 2026, schools will be required to upload details of all applicants, followed by uploading marks assigned under the points system on January 16, 2026.

The first list (with waiting list and assigned points) will be published on January 23, 2026, while the second list, if necessary, will be released on February 9, 2026.

The circular makes it clear that no deviation from this timetable is permitted, and each school must display the complete schedule on its website and notice board.