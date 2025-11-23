Family feud turns deadly in Delhi: man stabs brother-in-law, dumps body in nala

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area over a family dispute, police said on Saturday.

A missing complaint was filed on November 6, and an unidentified body was found on November 12 in the IP Colony Nala. Police formed two teams to investigate. A key breakthrough came when partial car registration details matched the vehicle of the deceased’s brother-in-law, Anis Pal, who was also last in contact with the victim, a police offical said.

After probe, Pal confessed, DCP (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said. Pal, was arrested, and police recovered a blood-stained knife, his car with blood on the conductor seat, his clothes and CCTV footage showing him disposing of the body and washing the vehicle. On November 5, an argument inside the car escalated, and Pal allegedly stabbed the victim.