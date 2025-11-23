Police examine CCTV footage, likely to call teachers today in suicide case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday examined CCTV footage from a private school as part of its probe into the suicide of a Class 10 student, allegedly due to mental harassment, officials said. Statements of several students have been recorded. They were asked whether they knew about any issues the boy was facing and other details related to him, an official said.

A senior police officer said notices will be issued to the three teachers and the headmistress named in the FIR. The notices are likely to be served on Sunday. Police have also reviewed CCTV footage from the school and the Rajendra Place metro station, from where the student jumped on Tuesday.

Other aspects of the case are still under scrutiny, and a decision on who will ultimately be called for questioning will be taken accordingly, a police officer added.

The victim’s father filed a complaint naming the headmistress and three teachers, based on which a case under relevant sections was registered. Police said statements of the boy’s classmates and other students present during the incident have been recorded, and the footage is being thoroughly examined to corroborate their testimonies.