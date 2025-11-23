Stray dogs removed from Delhi public spaces, but fate remains unclear amid shelter shortage

NEW DELHI: Days after the Supreme Court directed all States and Union Territories to remove stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and railway stations, and relocate them “to a designated shelter” after due sterilisation and vaccination, many of these spaces have witnessed a visible drop in dog numbers, say activists and caregivers.

They have also alleged that dogs are being picked up arbitrarily from several areas in the capital. However, where these dogs have been taken remains unclear especially given the lack of adequate animal shelters in the capital.

According to the August 22 SC’s order, animal welfare petitioners told the court that “the municipal authorities have already started rounding up the stray dogs” and that “almost 700 stray dogs have already been picked up, and there is no information as to the fate of the said stray dogs. They (animal welfare groups) apprehend that a large population of stray dogs, which might also include newborn puppies, is likely to be affected and may lose their lives if the directions given by this Court are not stayed.”

Speaking to the newspaper, Delhi-NCR–based animal activist Manavi Rai said, “Delhi does not have a single functioning government shelter for stray dogs.” She added that while the city has around 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres with temporary holding facilities for dogs after sterilisation, no permanent shelters exist. “Around `13–15 crore are given every year for sterilisation and vaccination of dogs, but till date no one has found out how the population is increasing,” Rai further said.