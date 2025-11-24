Amit Shah praises NCB for bursting international drug cartel, Rs 262 crore meth haul

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the joint team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Delhi Police on Sunday for busting a mega trans-national methamphetamine cartel under Operation Crystal Fortress.

Shah wrote on X, “Our govt is shattering drug cartels at unprecedented pace. Fiercely pursuing the top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach to the investigation of drugs, a breakthrough was achieved by seizing 328 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 262 crore in New Delhi and arresting two. The operation was a brilliant example of seamless multi-agency coordination to achieve PM Modi Ji’s vision for a drug-free India. Congratulations to the joint team of NCB and Delhi Police.”

The NCB (OPS Branch), in collaboration with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, busted a trans-national trafficking network with seizure of about 328 kilogrammes of high-quality methamphetamine from a house in Chhatarpur on Thursday. Operation Crystal Fortress is a coordinated intelligence-driven crackdown, targeting high-volume synthetic drug networks.

The Union home ministry has claimed that Thursday’s haul was one of the biggest catches of methamphetamine in Delhi. It said that the raid was a culmination of “a relentless pursuit over last few months based on intelligence and technical intercepts uncovering a well-organized trafficking chain”.

The NCB team arrested two persons during the operation. One of them was a woman from Nagaland, from whose residence the bulk of the seizure was made. She was arrested with the help of the Nagaland Police. The investigators have identified other accomplices, including the kingpin of the cartel, who operates from abroad. The kingpin is also wanted in a case related to the seizure of 82.5 kilogrammes of high-grade cocaine in Delhi by the NCB.