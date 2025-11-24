AQI nears ‘severe’ category in Delhi, NCR towns cross 400

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality continued its downward slide on Sunday, inching closer to the ‘severe’ category as temperatures began to dip across the region. The city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 391, only nine points short of the ‘severe’ threshold, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Forecasts from the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) indicate that pollution levels are expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ bracket for the rest of the week.

Thirteen monitoring stations in the capital registered AQI readings in the ‘severe’ category, while 25 reported ‘very poor’ air, CPCB’s Sameer app showed. Localities such as Wazirpur (AQI 464), Vivek Vihar (458), Rohini (457), Jahangirpuri (451) and Bawana (446) were among the worst hit on Sunday.

The toxic haze was not confined to Delhi alone. AQI readings from the National Capital Region painted an equally grim picture, with Ghaziabad (437), Noida (418) and Greater Noida (399) all breaching the upper end of the ‘very poor’ range. Faridabad (237) and Gurugram (295) fared comparatively better but still remained in the ‘poor’ category.

Data shows that Delhi’s average AQI has remained stubbornly high over the past week — fluctuating between 351 and 392 — with Sunday’s 391 matching levels seen earlier in the week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees celsius on Sunday, 0.9 degrees celsius below normal, with humidity touching 86%. According to the IMD, minimum temperatures are expected to fall further in the coming days, accompanied by mist, haze and shallow fog during morning hours. Winds are likely to remain calm to light — mostly below 10 kmph.