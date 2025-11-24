CM Rekha Gupta backs MCD candidates, AAP leaders hit the road

NEW DELHI: Campaigning for the 12 vacant MCD bypoll seats has gained momentum, with senior leaders of the BJP, AAP and Congress holding rallies and door-to-door outreach to mobilise voters.

BJP candidates across all 12 wards began door-to-door canvassing from 7:30 am. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party’s internal assessment showed it was “winning 11 of the 12 wards,” attributing this to its organisational strength.

The highlight of the day was Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s seven meetings and rallies. Addressing Panna Pramukh conventions in Ashok Vihar and Dwarka B, she urged workers to “cross-check voter lists” to ensure turnout before lunchtime on polling day.

She interacted with RWAs in Greater Kailash, addressed meetings in Sangam Vihar A, Sainik Vihar and Vinod Nagar, saying she was confident voters would “give a befitting reply to the challenge posed by Arvind Kejriwal.”

MP Manoj Tiwari addressed gatherings in Mundka, Dhichkaun Kalan and Greater Kailash, saying the BJP had fulfilled its Chhath Puja promise to the Purvanchal community. Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, ministers Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood, and MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri also campaigned across multiple wards.