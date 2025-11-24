CM Rekha Gupta backs MCD candidates, AAP leaders hit the road

NEW DELHI: Campaigning for the 12 vacant MCD bypoll seats has gained momentum, with senior leaders of the BJP, AAP and Congress holding rallies and door-to-door outreach to mobilise voters.
BJP candidates across all 12 wards began door-to-door canvassing from 7:30 am. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party’s internal assessment showed it was “winning 11 of the 12 wards,” attributing this to its organisational strength.
The highlight of the day was Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s seven meetings and rallies. Addressing Panna Pramukh conventions in Ashok Vihar and Dwarka B, she urged workers to “cross-check voter lists” to ensure turnout before lunchtime on polling day.
She interacted with RWAs in Greater Kailash, addressed meetings in Sangam Vihar A, Sainik Vihar and Vinod Nagar, saying she was confident voters would “give a befitting reply to the challenge posed by Arvind Kejriwal.”
MP Manoj Tiwari addressed gatherings in Mundka, Dhichkaun Kalan and Greater Kailash, saying the BJP had fulfilled its Chhath Puja promise to the Purvanchal community. Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, ministers Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood, and MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri also campaigned across multiple wards.
AAP Delhi State president Saurabh Bharadwaj, campaigning for candidate Reshna Gupta in Greater Kailash 1, urged residents to demand accountability. “Leaders will speak in circles. You will have to insist,” he said, adding that politics cannot run on “vague guarantees.” He questioned whether MP Bansuri Swaraj was acting on her commitments, saying the public deserved a councillor who “stands with them.”
Congress leaders, led by Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav, campaigned across all wards. In Chandni Mahal, the party held a silent protest in black, accusing the BJP and AAP of neglecting civic needs. Yadav said Congress candidate Shahzad Ahmed would not allow residents “to be crushed” in their fight.
Bharadwaj questions Delhi govt on hospital
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Delhi government of allowing an illegal 400-bed hospital in GK-1 despite resident opposition and court scrutiny, alleging misuse of government land and ignored civic gaps. He also criticised the BJP for keeping liquor shops open on Chhath and ahead of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day.