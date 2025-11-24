Delhi blast & the corruption in education sector

Calling the recent Delhi blast a law-and-order failure alone would be an oversimplification. Branding it merely an intelligence lapse would be an institutional avoidance of fact. The truth is deep, structural, and systemic governance failure.

The investigations have led the security establishment on an unsettling trail that points not to a remote terror den or an underground hideout, but to the campus of a university just across the Delhi–Haryana border in Faridabad. As probe agencies dig deeper, Al Falah University has emerged as the alleged nerve centre where parts of the conspiracy were conceived.

While the dramatic revelations have reignited debates on policing, intelligence sharing, and radicalisation, the real story runs much deeper. What the ongoing investigation lays bare is the hollowed-out state of regulatory apparatus, particularly in the higher education sector.

Following the revelations, in a knee-jerk reaction, licenses are being cancelled, promoters arrested, and hundreds of students now face uncertain academic future. The fact that a fully recognised, ostensibly well-monitored university could become a breeding ground for extremist activity, despite layers upon layers of government oversight, is damning.