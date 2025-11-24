Delhi orders mandatory work-from-home as GRAP-III triggers 50 per cent staff cap amid severe pollution

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday issued a directive requiring both government and private offices in the city to operate with only 50 per cent on-site staff, with the remaining employees mandatorily working from home.

The decision, issued as part of emergency curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III, comes amid worsening air quality, with AQI levels crossing 400 in several parts of the national capital.

The move also follows Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s recent approval of staggered office timings for GNCTD and Municipal Corporation of Delhi establishments, aimed at reducing peak-hour congestion and vehicular emissions. Authorities have said vehicular pollution remains a major concern during high-pollution periods.

“As per the order, all GNCTD government offices must ensure that not more than half their staff is physically present. Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments may summon additional personnel only when essential to maintain emergency and public services,” read the circular issued last evening by the Department of Environment & Forests under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Private offices across the city have also been instructed to cap attendance at 50 per cent, with the remainder of the workforce mandatorily working from home.