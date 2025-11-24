Delhi to have two more revenue districts, SDM count to go up

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is preparing for a major administrative overhaul to streamline governance. Under the proposed changes, the number of revenue districts in the capital will be increased to 13, and the number of SDM offices will be expanded to 39 from 33.

Officials believe the new structure will significantly reduce delays and minimise the need for the public to visit multiple government offices for routine work. At present, the capital has 11 revenue districts, each headed by a district magistrate. The districts operate separately from the MCD, which is divided into 12 zones led by deputy commissioners. The new district boundaries are being planned on the basis of Delhi’s 11 municipal zones.

Sources said that the Delhi Cabinet has given an in-principal approval to the proposal that currently awaits the L-G’s approval. Also, the government has been planning to establish a mini-secretariat in every district to bring all departmental services except law and order under one roof.

In addition, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area functions as a separate entity within the New Delhi district that usually witnesses confusion over its jurisdiction. The government has planned to merge NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas into the New Delhi district and align MCD zones with revenue districts.

In September 2012, new districts were created when South-East Delhi and Shahdara were carved out. The current restructuring will require a major redraw of Delhi’s administrative map, leading to the addition or exclusion of villages and localities.