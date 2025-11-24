Two teachers questioned, notices sent to four more in Delhi student suicide case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday questioned two teachers in connection with the alleged suicide of a Class 10 student who jumped from the Rajendra Place metro station earlier this week. The teachers, who have not been named in the FIR, were called in to clarify certain aspects of the case, officers said.

Police also issued notices on Sunday to the headmistress and three teachers of the private school — all named in the FIR — directing them to appear for questioning on Monday. “They will be examined regarding the allegations made in the complaint and the circumstances leading up to the incident,” a senior officer said.

This comes a day after investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the school and the metro station. On Saturday, officers had said they planned to serve notices to the four staff members named in the FIR, based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father.

According to police, the student jumped from the Rajendra Place metro station platform around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A suicide note was later recovered in which the boy alleged he had been subjected to prolonged harassment by his teachers.