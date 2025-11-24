Zubeen Garg’s final film ‘Sikaar’ showcased at IFFI; director recalls late actor’s unexpected lead role

Noted singer, composer and actor Zubeen Garg was initially approached by the director Debangkar Borgohain to only compose music for Assamese action thriller, Sikaar, eventually he ended up playing the lead role.

Borgohain, during an interaction at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday, remembered his meeting with Garg, who died in a freak scuba diving accident in Singapore, in which he made an offer to do music. Released in 2024, the film is being screened at the festival.

A vibrant cross-cultural dialogue unfolded as the cast and crew of three diverse films - Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness, Mukkam Post Bombilwadi, and Sikaar - came together for a lively interaction marked by reflection, humour and heartfelt moments.

The session opened on an emotional note when Borgohain remembered his association with Garg of nearly two decades and recalled that he had initially approached the artiste only to compose the film’s music.

“He heard the story and said he wanted to act,” Borgohain said and added, “This is the last film of his to release while he was with us. It’s been 64 days since he passed. He would’ve been happy to be here today.”

Debangkar also reflected on the extraordinary production journey of Sikaar, the first Assamese film to be extensively shot abroad, with nearly 70 percent filmed in London. With most of the team unable to travel, the director worked remotely from Guwahati, often “sitting under mosquito nets” while guiding the shoot through livestreams.

On concerns regarding OTT visibility for regional films, Debangkar noted that while these platforms have expanded global access, they often fail to give regional cinema the spotlight it deserves.

Associate Producer of Nilgiris – A Shared Wilderness - Adarsh NC said that while OTT enquiries have been strong, the team wants audiences to experience ‘Nilgiris’ on the big screen.

“Many documentaries don’t make it to theatres, but ‘Nilgiris’ had a good run. OTT matters, but later,” he said.