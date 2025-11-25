Colourful hedges: Living boundaries for your outdoor garden

Walls can mark a boundary, but hedges bring a boundary to life. Think about it — a neat line of plants running along the edge of a bungalow garden doesn’t just separate “inside” from “outside,” it frames the entire home like a picture. Hedges are one of the oldest and most reliable tools in landscaping: they provide privacy, reduce noise and dust, and simultaneously soften the hard lines of walls and gates.

Aesthetically, hedges do more than just sit pretty. A low hedge can guide the eye and neatly frame pathways, while a tall one can create a sense of enclosure and privacy. Landscape designers often use them to add depth to a garden — the layered look of a hedge in front of a wall, or different colours planted side by side, makes the space appear larger and more structured. For bungalow-style homes, hedges give that classic, manicured finish, much like a green (or colourful) border that ties the whole property together.

And why stop at just green? With the right choice of plants, hedges can be colourful, variegated, or even seasonally flowering — turning your garden boundary into a vibrant design feature rather than an afterthought.

Here are some striking, easy-to-grow options for colourful hedges in Indian gardens: