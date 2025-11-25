Colourful hedges: Living boundaries for your outdoor garden

Walls can mark a boundary, but hedges bring a boundary to life. Think about it — a neat line of plants running along the edge of a bungalow garden doesn’t just separate “inside” from “outside,” it frames the entire home like a picture. Hedges are one of the oldest and most reliable tools in landscaping: they provide privacy, reduce noise and dust, and simultaneously soften the hard lines of walls and gates.
Aesthetically, hedges do more than just sit pretty. A low hedge can guide the eye and neatly frame pathways, while a tall one can create a sense of enclosure and privacy. Landscape designers often use them to add depth to a garden — the layered look of a hedge in front of a wall, or different colours planted side by side, makes the space appear larger and more structured. For bungalow-style homes, hedges give that classic, manicured finish, much like a green (or colourful) border that ties the whole property together.
And why stop at just green? With the right choice of plants, hedges can be colourful, variegated, or even seasonally flowering — turning your garden boundary into a vibrant design feature rather than an afterthought.
Here are some striking, easy-to-grow options for colourful hedges in Indian gardens:
Crape Jasmine (Double-layered Tagar / Chandni)
The layered white flowers look like tiny roses, making it a show-stopper hedge. Loves full to partial sun and soil enriched with compost. Regular pruning keeps it dense and bushy. Water deeply once a week to keep it thriving.
Eranthemum (Eranthemum nigrum / Purple Eranthemum)
A bold choice if you want purple-black leaves contrasting with the greens around. Works beautifully as a backdrop hedge. Plant in rich, moist soil and water regularly, as it dislikes drying out. Full sun brings out the deepest leaf colour.
Tagar (Crape Jasmine / Tabernaemontana)
With its star-shaped white flowers set against glossy green leaves, Tagar gives a clean, fresh look. Plant them in well-drained soil at a spacing of 2-3 feet. Water twice a week until established, then reduce. Perfect for creating a neat, formal hedge that looks good year-round.
Christina (Syzygium campanulatum / Red Jasmine Hedge)
A landscaper’s favourite for colour — its new leaves come in bright red, turning green as they mature, creating a two-tone effect. Best in sunny spots with loamy soil. Needs consistent watering during hot months and light pruning for shape.
Pedilanthus (Devil’s Backbone)
This quirky hedge has upright stems with variegated cream-and-green leaves, bringing brightness even to small spaces. Hardy and drought-tolerant, it thrives in poor soils too. Plant close (1-2 feet apart) for a dense border. Water sparingly; overwatering leads to root rot.
Styling Tip:
Mix two hedges for drama — try pairing the red flush of Christina with the dark purple of Eranthemum, or the pure white blooms of Tagar with the quirky variegation of Pedilanthus. The play of textures and colours turns an ordinary boundary into a designer statement.